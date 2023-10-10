We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Login failure while overseas
-
I am in the Philippines now and I noticed my browser bookmarks and other items were not syncing. After looking further I realized that I could not even login to the the vivaldi login page..I activated my VPN for USA and it worked. Browser worked fine before activating the VPN expect for this issue. Is there a setting I need to select when overseas?