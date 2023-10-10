I was searching for a setting for a specific extension, and one thing led to another. I stumbled upon what I'm calling "leftover settings." It took me a while to retrace my steps regarding how I got the page to open. Absentmindedly, I looked around before realizing that these settings are most likely not meant to be accessed, and the only reason these settings are open is because some extensions hook into the stock Chrome settings mechanism.

I uploaded an unlisted YouTube video that showcases various settings that, as far as I can tell, are supposed to be hidden. Note that I did NOT change any settings while here.

Does simply viewing the "stock" privacy settings seen in the video mess with anything? Notice how there is a radio button to select higher protection, should that be selected? Are these settings simply ignored by the browser?

Also note that secure DNS is an option here... is that on the normal settings too?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dAtOxvPjgqQ