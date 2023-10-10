We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
"leftover" Stock chrome settings? advice/bug report?
LifeOnMarsSciFi
I was searching for a setting for a specific extension, and one thing led to another. I stumbled upon what I'm calling "leftover settings." It took me a while to retrace my steps regarding how I got the page to open. Absentmindedly, I looked around before realizing that these settings are most likely not meant to be accessed, and the only reason these settings are open is because some extensions hook into the stock Chrome settings mechanism.
I uploaded an unlisted YouTube video that showcases various settings that, as far as I can tell, are supposed to be hidden. Note that I did NOT change any settings while here.
Does simply viewing the "stock" privacy settings seen in the video mess with anything? Notice how there is a radio button to select higher protection, should that be selected? Are these settings simply ignored by the browser?
Also note that secure DNS is an option here... is that on the normal settings too?
@LifeOnMarsSciFi Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
Yes, Vivaldi is built on Chromium, and these are the Chromium settings.
Some of Vivaldi's options just toggle the related Chromium setting.
There are also some things that can only be accessed in the Chromium settings, like the Secure DNS (DoH) setting and explicit Cookie exceptions. These are meant for advanced users that understand what they're doing there.
Feel free to bookmark the url
chrome://settingsand assign a nickname to it for easier access
Notice how there is a radio button to select higher protection, should that be selected?
That setting is the same as the Privacy & Security > Google Services > Phishing & Malware Protection in Vivaldi.
Also note that secure DNS is an option here... is that on the normal settings too?
"Secure" DNS (DoH) is enabled by default in Vivaldi/Chromium and there's not really any reason for users to mess with that setting unless they understand what it does.
LifeOnMarsSciFi
@Pathduck Thank you for the nice reply!
Can I bug you for one more thing?
At the 1:00 minute mark of my video note the standard vs enhanced protection settings, I would assume that that is the same case as the first screen you shared via your video.
@LifeOnMarsSciFi said in "leftover" Stock chrome settings? advice/bug report?:
At the 1:00 minute mark of my video note the standard vs enhanced protection settings, I would assume that that is the same case as the first screen you shared via your video.
I have no idea what that "Enhanced Security" setting in Chromium does or if it maps to any Vivaldi settings. My guess is it won't work at all, reading the details. For one thing it requires data to be sent to Google and a lot of the Google API stuff is removed in Vivaldi. I'd keep that setting off - it won't protect you any better.
Generally be wary of messing around in there, it might be confusing to new users and there's no telling what setting maps to what option in Vivaldi.
The one Chromium setting I use a lot is the cookie exceptions, since I block 3rd-party by default.
chrome://settings/cookies
I have added that as a web panel for quick access.
The fastest way to get into the Chromium settings is probably just clicking the Site Info button > Site Settings. I sometimes go there to reset site permissions when testing stuff.