Unify tab context menu for panel window view and tab bar
When using the panel and the window view as tab manager, I noticed it doesn't offer the same context menu for open tabs when I right click a tab. The context menu in the tab bar offers far more options.
Window panel:
Tab Bar:
Would it be possible for the window panel to have the same options as the tab bar?
@rarach said in Unify tab context menu for panel window view and tab bar:
you can add whatever you like using Menu Customization, though not all entries are there. My biggest gripe is how you can't work with anything else open (Mail, Feeds, Notes, etc) therefore Two panels (sidebars) at the same time would be optimal (a locked window panel and the rest unlocked for example), but I don't see it coming unfortunately, which is a pity as you can do superior tab/window/workspace management with the window panel.
@npro yes I could do that, but why don't we just have the same set of options in both views? I don't want to fiddle with the menu editors for that.
@npro AFAIK not all manually added command from tabbar into the windows panel will work properly. For example Move tab to beginning/end always refer to active/selected tab inside tabbar, but not selected tab in windows panel - even you executec the command from windows panel's context menu.