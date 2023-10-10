Hello,

With the implementation of Passkey support with 1Password, I was hoping that Vivaldi's passkey support issues might be over, at least on Windows. That does not appear to be the case. I've saved my passkeys into 1Password, and have the extension loaded, however whenever I try to login to any site that uses one it does not activate the 1Password extension for the passkey, but defaults to the Windows Hello one. I've tested this in Chrome, to see if it was an extension issue, and Chrome calls for the 1Password passkey just fine. This is true if I have both a Windows Hello passkey and a 1Password passkey registered, or just the 1Password one.

Is there anything that can be done at the user level to get Vivaldi to send these requests to the proper extension, or am I just going to have to make sure I have a local passkey as well for desktop sites?

I have also reached out to the 1Password support team to see if there is anything that can be done on their end.

Thanks!