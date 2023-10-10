We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Vivaldi bypassing password manager for Passkeys
-
Hello,
With the implementation of Passkey support with 1Password, I was hoping that Vivaldi's passkey support issues might be over, at least on Windows. That does not appear to be the case. I've saved my passkeys into 1Password, and have the extension loaded, however whenever I try to login to any site that uses one it does not activate the 1Password extension for the passkey, but defaults to the Windows Hello one. I've tested this in Chrome, to see if it was an extension issue, and Chrome calls for the 1Password passkey just fine. This is true if I have both a Windows Hello passkey and a 1Password passkey registered, or just the 1Password one.
Is there anything that can be done at the user level to get Vivaldi to send these requests to the proper extension, or am I just going to have to make sure I have a local passkey as well for desktop sites?
I have also reached out to the 1Password support team to see if there is anything that can be done on their end.
Thanks!
-
I’m interested as well!
Even if I am on xubuntu and IOS I’d appreciate definitively this opportunity. I come from Firefox so I had Lockwise as a good password manager for all.
And now, as you experienced,
even if I shifted to Vivaldi, every time I open an app on mobile or other situation the system move towards Lockwise.
So I'm forced to use Lockwise too although I would prefer to coordinate everything with Vivaldi.
Ultimately the latter is not one of its advantages - integrating everything you need while browsing.
So why not expand Vivaldi with a total password manager?