@notorious

You can copy your Bookmark file to a save place, start Vivaldi, delete all bookmarks, clean the trash bin.

Make sure sync is complete with open

vivaldi://sync-internals

Click the button Trigger GetUpdate one or two times.

If somebody start Vivaldi on the other PC all bookmarks get deleted.

Logout of sync, copy your bookmark file back to your profile folder.

If your PC is back, reset the remote data on your running PC, start sync, start your old PC, it is logged out of sync, start sync and it will get the data from your new PC.

To be honest, a good technician don't need a password.

You can reset a Windows password in 5 minutes or use Linux to read your data, not directly your bookmarks but the log files with all your URL's.

In my experience as technician we don't care about user data, after 100 PC's it's boring.

If you do you lost your job very quick and never get another job in this business.

Windows 11 use Bitlocker to encrypt your hard disk by default, some user use Veracrypt to create a encrypted partition.

Then it is nearly impossible you read your data.

Your PC must be save before it die, independent of Vivaldi.

Cheers, mib