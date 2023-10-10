We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Logging out profile from another browser
I have installed and logon to 2 different Vivaldi on 2 different PC. One of the PC died. Can I logout my account on that PC that died? I checked settings on the working PC and can't find any 'connected device' or something similar to log out, I can't see any way in Vivaldi website too.
mib3berlin
@notorious
Hi and no, you cant logout from sync, if you meant this.
I use 12 instances of Vivaldi with 3 accounts, why do you need this?
If you sync to the same account you may need to change the device name. If you use the same name you will get a conflict.
Cheers, mib
Thanks. So for example if my PC died it will be sent to the shop for repairs, I don't want the technician to see my bookmarks? Assuming that no user password has been set.
mib2berlin
@notorious
You can copy your Bookmark file to a save place, start Vivaldi, delete all bookmarks, clean the trash bin.
Make sure sync is complete with open
vivaldi://sync-internals
Click the button Trigger GetUpdate one or two times.
If somebody start Vivaldi on the other PC all bookmarks get deleted.
Logout of sync, copy your bookmark file back to your profile folder.
If your PC is back, reset the remote data on your running PC, start sync, start your old PC, it is logged out of sync, start sync and it will get the data from your new PC.
To be honest, a good technician don't need a password.
You can reset a Windows password in 5 minutes or use Linux to read your data, not directly your bookmarks but the log files with all your URL's.
In my experience as technician we don't care about user data, after 100 PC's it's boring.
If you do you lost your job very quick and never get another job in this business.
Windows 11 use Bitlocker to encrypt your hard disk by default, some user use Veracrypt to create a encrypted partition.
Then it is nearly impossible you read your data.
Your PC must be save before it die, independent of Vivaldi.
Cheers, mib
Yea, that's a good way to get around, I'll think about it I guess I'll checkout Veracrypt in the future, thanks for the suggestion