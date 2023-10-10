We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
One separate app for both mail & calendar on iOS & Android
ShriviShine
Many users and I prefer to use a mail & calendar app or site available on both desktop and mobile. I'm still using Microsoft Outlook and others may be using Gmail or a Mail app native to their operating system because those are available on both mobile and desktop. While you can get an external app and sync Vivaldi mail to your phone, it would be even easier if they created a separate mail & calendar app on both iOS and Android. If anyone seems to disagree with this idea, ok go ahead I don't really bother because I'll just continue to use Outlook Mail & Calendar App on both of my devices to maintain consistency for whichever device I carry.
You raise a good point here: I love Vivaldi's mail capabilities. Question remains, whether the team wants to go this far. It's a browser by all means. But I nonetheless would very much second your feature request.
So go ahead and put it in the right place, and we'll see, what's happening: https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/185/desktop-feature-requests
Take care, Jochen