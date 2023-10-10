We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Extra advertisement page loads whenever I try to load any webpage
For the last 4 weeks or more, when I search for a website on vivaldi or try to load a website I am familiar with, an advertising page opens first (usually driftstream). How do I get rid of this problem. It is not showing up in other browsers on in my virus protection software.
It is very annoying and I fear I will need to stop using Vivaldi as a browser.
Does anyone know how to stop this from happening?
Thank you.
@KarenNoel Check here
chrome://serviceworker-internalsand stop/unregister anything you don't recognize
Same here:
chrome://settings/content/notifications(should don't allow by default)
It's an example of adware that has contaminated your browser. There are several modes that these things can use to spawn pages/notifications in your browser: service-workers (activated by merely visiting certain websites), notifications (activated by responding affirmatively to a website's notification request popup and appearing automatically thereafter), malicious extensions installed into the browser, third-party redirects in the website code, or hijacked/malicious search engines. You may have to examine and attack each one of these in turn to bring the ads successfully to a halt. This is not a browser defect but instead a consequence of visiting a site that has contaminated website code/javascripting (either intentional or hacked) or as the result of the user unwisely clicking on something offered up by a website.