For the last 4 weeks or more, when I search for a website on vivaldi or try to load a website I am familiar with, an advertising page opens first (usually driftstream). How do I get rid of this problem. It is not showing up in other browsers on in my virus protection software.

It is very annoying and I fear I will need to stop using Vivaldi as a browser.

Does anyone know how to stop this from happening?

Thank you.