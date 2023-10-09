Hello,

I would like to be able to remove or reorder the "Open All Bookmarks in Folder" from the quick commands search results.

Ideally, you could completely remove this from the search results.

But, being able to reorder it, below "Bookmark Titles" for example, would work just as well.

Currently, any name you've assigned to a bookmark folder shows up first when you are searching. This is a hassle. I accidentally hit this multiple times per day