Remove "Open All Bookmarks in Folder" from quick commands
Hello,
I would like to be able to remove or reorder the "Open All Bookmarks in Folder" from the quick commands search results.
Ideally, you could completely remove this from the search results.
But, being able to reorder it, below "Bookmark Titles" for example, would work just as well.
Currently, any name you've assigned to a bookmark folder shows up first when you are searching. This is a hassle. I accidentally hit this multiple times per day
mib3berlin
@thedayismine
Hi, I don't use F2 often but even I have a Vivaldi folder I don't see "Open All Bookmarks....":
This are my settings:
@mib3berlin I guess you should scroll down in the list.
Bookmark folders are indeed shown prior the bookmarks itself and there are not options to either switch the order or exclude the folders.
mib3berlin
@solidsnake
Yes, if you look at the scroll bar I need to scroll a lot to reach this item, I never could hit it by accident.
Anyway, I am not against your request, I though you can workaround a bit with reorder the priority list.
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin
I'm not the OP, so it is not my issue.
But for someone like OP who has given bookmarks higher or top priority in the quick commands this can be an issue.
However, it can be easily worked around or avoided.
mib3berlin
@solidsnake
Ah, sorry, I actually wanted to ping @thedayismine if this help.
Cheers, mib
@solidsnake said in Remove "Open All Bookmarks in Folder" from quick commands:
However, it can be easily worked around or avoided.
Can you share the workaround? This is driving me nuts! Thanks.
Found a fix. Use a "Fancy Text Generator" to write the name of the folder. (https://tools.picsart.com/text/font-generator/)
EG: Bookmark Folder Real Name: Css-Tricks
Bookmark Folder Fancy Text Name: 𝖢𝗌𝗌𝖳𝗋𝗂𝖼𝗄𝗌
Fancy text doesn't come up in search
@thedayismine said in Remove "Open All Bookmarks in Folder" from quick commands:
Can you share the workaround? This is driving me nuts! Thanks.
Since Vivaldi uses mnemonic search, prefixing folders won't do any good, so just plain rename the folder to something that other than any bookmark name (or vice versa)