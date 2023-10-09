Is there a way to open vivaldi panels via hotkey, when they are not pinned to the panel sidebar?

I can't open the downloads panel, notes panel, history panel, bookmarks panel, or any other native Vivaldi panel via hotkey unless I've added them to the panel toolbar.

For example, the below picture shows the history panel and bookmarks panel pinned to the panel sidebar:

.

In this situation, I can open either the history panel or bookmarks panel via their default or customized shortcuts.

But, once I remove them, like in the picture below, I can no longer open the history panel or downloads panel via hotkey:

Is this normal behavior? Is there a workaround for this?

Thanks.