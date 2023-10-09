We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Open Vivaldi Panel Even if it's not in Panel Toolbar
-
thedayismine
Is there a way to open vivaldi panels via hotkey, when they are not pinned to the panel sidebar?
I can't open the downloads panel, notes panel, history panel, bookmarks panel, or any other native Vivaldi panel via hotkey unless I've added them to the panel toolbar.
For example, the below picture shows the history panel and bookmarks panel pinned to the panel sidebar:
.
In this situation, I can open either the history panel or bookmarks panel via their default or customized shortcuts.
But, once I remove them, like in the picture below, I can no longer open the history panel or downloads panel via hotkey:
Is this normal behavior? Is there a workaround for this?
Thanks.
-
@thedayismine Hi - interesting question.
I guess it's assumed that if the user removes the panel toggle button, they don't need the panel and so the hotkey is disabled as well. Possibly the button is linked to the hotkey in some way.
It would make sense if there was nothing for the panel to "attach" to. But now with being able to edit toolbars and place panel toggles other places it makes less sense as the panels still open with the button in the address bar for instance.
Not sure if this is a "bug" or "unintended consequence". It would be good for users to be able to open panels via hotkeys even with the button itself hidden I guess.
Is there a workaround for this?
I guess the only workaround would be custom CSS to hide the button itself.