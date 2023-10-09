We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Alltime sorting of history by views
-
After 5 years of Vivaldi, my history is quite large and it slows things down, both in suggestions, but also in managing history. here are some ideas to make things more manageable:
-
Debounce for vivaldi://history full history search - whenever I start typing in that field everything comes to a halt and I have to wait 20 seconds to get things moving again. Instead of triggering the search immediately, it should debounce until nothing has changed for a second in the input field, and only then trigger the search.
-
exclude searches from history - my history is full of past google searches and google map searches and bing image searches and yandex image searches - it's not as if I need them ever again. it would be nice to optionally exclude search engines from history.
-
Alltime sorting by Views - currently you can sort by views, but it gets sorted only for the day. I'd like to see alltime views of an url, no matter what day.
-
maybe exclude apps, like google docs and other google apps, web whatsapp, web spotify, web banking apps, etc.
-
-
- set your history limited to 3 months
-
mib3berlin
@Tuexss
Hi, I guess these are 4 requests but just for info, the history file contains favicons and preview images of the pages.
This lead to huge files, one user report 1 GB!
The developer work on a solution for this.
By the way you can list by view all your history in the list view.
Cheers, mib
-
-
This is a bug. Close the sidebar at the side (click the ⓘ symbol), the graph takes a long time to load. I find it works faster when it is hidden.
-
and 4. Vote for this existing request: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24486/history-address-bar-blacklist-forget-about-this-site
-
This is a new feature request, please edit the title of this post to focus on this request, as we prefer to have only one request per topic.
-
-
@iAN-CooG but then I lose all history... - i want the ability to timetravel in case I need to retrace my steps for a certain session.
-
@mib3berlin I thought it funny that data: urls are also in history - so complete images are in the history. I'm not sure if that is intended behavior.
-
mib3berlin
@Tuexss
I am sorry, you are correct.
This was an issue for the bookmark file for 10000+ bookmarks.
I guess 50% are outdated but 10000 URL's should not be a 1 GB file.
Cheers, mib