Export of Bookmarks to a file
Hi. I have a question, dear Vivaldi community
Is it possible to do this on my phone
On a newly installed Vivaldi on Mint, I need the bookmarks but not my saved passwords and browser settings.
Have a good day from Türkiye
mib3berlin
@yusufg
Hi, you post in the Android forum but mention Mint Linux, do you have a running system with all bookmarks?
You can export bookmarks on desktop but there is no way to import in a Android device.
You can use sync and disable all except bookmarks.
Cheers, mib
I have my Vivaldi profile only on my phone. I wanted to export on phone and import the HTML file on Vivaldi on Mint, where I did not log in yet. Thank you
edwardp Ambassador
@yusufg I believe using Vivaldi Sync on the phone will do what you are seeking. Once the mobile bookmarks are sync'd, log in to your account from the desktop and Sync should import the bookmarks to the desktop.