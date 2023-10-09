We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
opera-like selection pop-up
-
Sorry, I know there are already two or three requests like this, but they are very old and apparently didn't lead to adding this feature; on the other hand, the new 'opera one' has a nice, minimal, and practical selection pop-up.
There are also some extensions for this like Selection and selection search but they don't work or fit Vivaldi well.
is there any plan for something like that for Vivaldi in the near future?
Thanks!
-
Where exactly can I find that feature in Opera? Could you describe it a little bit more detailled please?
-
mib3berlin
@mhmak
Do you meant something like:
-
Hi, Thanks for your feature request.
This looks like a duplicate of https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/30357/quick-selection-bubble-for-search-engine-and-panel Please vote & discuss at that thread, thank you.
You can use the forum search first to see if you can find similar requests. If that doesn't work, I've catalogued all the requests here.
-