Flatpak version of Vivaldi for linux users?
It will be very cool to get flatpak version. It will also make vivaldi's team life easier as it eases the distribution for linux users. I understand linux community is not so big and it might be not in priority. But just want the devs to know that people need flatpak version.
And I wonder if you know something about whether the devs have plans for flatpak?
DoctorG Ambassador
