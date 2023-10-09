We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Vivaldi on two desktops: must I log into my mail accounts on both?
-
testingwithfire
I have Vivaldi Mail configured on one of my two desktops and I love it.
However, it does not look like Mail is part of sync. So must I log into my mail accounts AGAIN on the second device?
-
mib3berlin
@testingwithfire
Hi, and yes, it is not part of sync yet.
I have 5 mail accounts and this take 3 minutes to set them up in a new device but there is an old feature request about.
You can vote with the like button in the first post:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/53420/sync-email-rss-calendar-configurations-and-seen-read-statuses
Cheers, mib
-
testingwithfire
@mib3berlin thank you, and I just upvoted that feature request!