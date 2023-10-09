We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Problem with Cookie Settings
-
I have enabled "Clear cookies and site data when you close all windows".
I have added "[*.]vivaldi.net" as a site that can always use cookies.
These settings work fine to be automatically logged in to Vivaldi Forum, but I still have to login to the Webmail site much of the time.
Is this the way it should work or not?
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
How often do you visit Webmail?
The login session lasts 24 hours, so you shouldn't be asked to log in as long as you check your mailbox before the 24 hours run out.
-
That's what the problem is. I do not generally visit the Webmail site nearly as often as the Forum.
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
You could add your Vivaldi account to the browser's mail client, Vivaldi Mail, then there's no need to log in all the time.
-
It's not even necessary for me to log in to Webmail, since I now have Betterbird set up as my mail client to use my Vivaldi account.
I was just curious about the Webmail login.