Following things are super slow:

History Tab

Take a break

^Tile tabs

Following are slow:

Close tab (and many other small things)

Bugs:

^Accordion tab bar jumps around on scrolling (win 10 touchpad gesture) without holding shift

Completion suggestions from history messed up in Quick Commands (F2), and Address bar.

The intended one shows up for a jiphy (aka split-second), then gets lost & only unrelated results remain

Bad UX:

^Window management still sucks

^Still no vertical tab bar

('am not talking about windows panel - as that's not complete, & different than tab bar)

Note: The points with ^ are all related with the thing Vivaldi Boasted a lot about - tab management. What's the point if all it rot?

Vivaldi executable installer size: ~100 MiB

Vivaldi installed size: ~700 MiB

Vivaldi: 6.2.3105.45 6.2.3105.58 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

OS: win 10 22H2

Vivaldi 2017-18 were probably the best browsers out there. Vivaldi >2021 comes next, and nothing else out there is still like it. Earlier it was my choice, now i don't have any other option.

I just wish Vivaldi 2018-ish was maintained.

Sorry mods, feel free to close this.