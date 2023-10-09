We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
yashpalgoyal1304 Ambassador
Following things are super slow:
- History Tab
- Take a break
- ^Tile tabs
Following are slow:
- Close tab (and many other small things)
Bugs:
- ^Accordion tab bar jumps around on scrolling (win 10 touchpad gesture) without holding shift
- Completion suggestions from history messed up in Quick Commands (F2), and Address bar.
The intended one shows up for a jiphy (aka split-second), then gets lost & only unrelated results remain
- Bookmarks nicknames completion ain't working
Bad UX:
- ^Window management still sucks
- ^Still no vertical tab bar
('am not talking about windows panel - as that's not complete, & different than tab bar)
- ^Creating tab stacks
Note: The points with
^are all related with the thing Vivaldi Boasted a lot about - tab management. What's the point if all it rot?
Vivaldi executable installer size: ~100 MiB
Vivaldi installed size: ~700 MiB
Vivaldi: 6.2.3105.45 6.2.3105.58 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
OS: win 10 22H2
Vivaldi 2017-18 were probably the best browsers out there. Vivaldi >2021 comes next, and nothing else out there is still like it. Earlier it was my choice, now i don't have any other option.
I just wish Vivaldi 2018-ish was maintained.
Pesala Ambassador
@yashpalgoyal1304 You should know by now how to make a feature request. This is nothing but a collection of your pet grumbles, each of which is probably not, in fact, an issue at all.
History Tab may load slowly if you keep history forever. Try limiting it to one or three months.
Take a Break is instant for me. Start a new topic in the right place to diagnose the cause.
Again, Tile Tabs is instant for me. How many tabs are you tiling?
Windows management sucks tells us nothing. Start a topic to discuss.
Vertical tabs has been requested before. I don't see it now.
Creating tab stacks is fine for me. Start a new topic to discuss specific issues, or comment on an existing thread.
