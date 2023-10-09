We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Close all tabs, it doesn't create a new tab for me and I always have to keep pressing the small add button
-
ShriviShine
When you close all your tabs, it will just clear them and you end up with a void of tabs. Vivaldi doesn't create a new tab automatically for you so you always have to keep pressing the add or plus button to create one yourself if you end up clearing tabs often like me.
-
It should show the speed dial IMO. Current behavior is time-consuming (additional, unnecessary tapping).