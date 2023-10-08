We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Related to closed topic: Seperate "Vivaldi notes" app?
@weissHS while we look forward to a widget for Vivaldi Notes I stumbled accross Notesnook note-taking app today. Found it in F-droid store. I see it similar to Vivaldi Notes but with a good mobile experience. It has the widget to create a note, that you are looking for. I think I've seen it mentioned somewhere as alternative to Mozilla Pocket and they say they are the privacy-focused replacement to Evernote.
In this particular case, I'm ok with mentioning a Vivaldi Notes competitor on Vivaldi forum because the feature request for a Vivaldi Notes widget has been raised a long time ago and I don't know if Vivaldi is interesting in this market anyway.
Vivaldi doesn’t compete with note taking apps. It provides a casual way to take notes and sync them right in the browser.
I also use the Blue Velvet editor, works fine in Vivaldi in Desktop, there i use it in the Web Panel and also in Mobile, even as PWA. It is a very complete Wordprocessor, it saves locally in Text, PDF or HTML, very fast.