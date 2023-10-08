@weissHS while we look forward to a widget for Vivaldi Notes I stumbled accross Notesnook note-taking app today. Found it in F-droid store. I see it similar to Vivaldi Notes but with a good mobile experience. It has the widget to create a note, that you are looking for. I think I've seen it mentioned somewhere as alternative to Mozilla Pocket and they say they are the privacy-focused replacement to Evernote.

In this particular case, I'm ok with mentioning a Vivaldi Notes competitor on Vivaldi forum because the feature request for a Vivaldi Notes widget has been raised a long time ago and I don't know if Vivaldi is interesting in this market anyway.