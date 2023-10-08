We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Links don't show / disappear in Facebook Messenger
MorganaCat
Since this weekend I noticed links lagging to be displayed in the little Facebook pop-up messenger window (same in the full screen version) and are now not displaying at all - and all previous links have disappeared (checked with chrome, they are all still there). Running Vivaldi 6.2.3105.58. Any ideas?