Modify bookmark MENU folder icons
I see a many discussions on how to modify the bookmark folder icons on the bookmark bar, tree (Ctl+B), or sidebar/panel, but is it possible to change the folder icon in the bookmark menu? I have white outlined folder icons that don't distinguish themselves (at first glance) from other bookmark favicons. In other words, my bookmark bar contains folders (customized via css) that drop down to display many other folders that are white-outlined. Can this outlined folder icon be changed via css or any other method? Thanks so much.
@seeley First level folders can be customized (the ones you see on bookmark bar) but nested folder can't because are always inherited by chromium code.
Yeah. Figured that. Thanks for the reply.