Does anyone know when themes will come to iOS?
I know that vivaldi has only come recently to IOS but it seems that on android they have access to themes so does anyone know when this feature will be added?
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Unfortunately, there's no estimation when theme settings will be added to Vivaldi on iOS. Currently, whether you have a light or dark theme depends on your OS settings.