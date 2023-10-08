We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Vivaldi Social Hammer’s Battery
-
Vivaldi Social really spikes battery consumption and causes my iPhone to run hot. When I use a web app (Elk) I don’t experience either of these problems. Is anyone else having this problem? Just wonderin’ …
-
@JimNasium known, reported and might be linked to adblocker feature. Hope will be fixed soon.
