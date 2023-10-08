The space concern is certainly valid, although also an old laptop will likely sport a couple of GB of free disk space. Note that once an email is synced, it doesn't get synced again, so all the already synced emails really doen't matter in terms of internet connection speed, and apart from loading the email database on startup there is also no speed impact once Vivaldi is running.

I don't recall other people requesting a limited sync range for emails yet, so I doubt they will implement that any time soon.... hope this is not too critical for you.

As for the 'full inbox' topic, I suggest you read your email in Unread, and mark emails you are done with as read (hit the k key to mark an email as read). This will make your inbox not full, and if you do need to see previously received emails, you will find them in Received.