We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Mail Sync Date Limit
-
Hey guys, I am quite new with Vivaldi and using it on Windows 11 and Ubuntu 23.04. I created 3 imap accounts and i want to limit the sync date. I just want the IMAP accounts to sync with last 1 month but i couldn't see any option. Is there any option to limit the synchronization date? Thanks a lot.
-
welcome to the forum!
There is no such option in Vivaldi Mail. Is there a reason why you don't want to sync for a longer time on the desktop? Ususally there is more than enough space available for mail on desktops...
-
Hi there thanks for the response. I am using Ubuntu on an old laptop at the work and using thunderbird to syc only the last month emails. Thunderbird sync option is very useful, you can sync last month, last week or etc. I don't want to sync all the emails and have full inbox with the emails remaining since a very long time. It will go back to many years like 2014. And yes that too, i don't have much space in that old laptop. A second reason is office internet connection and labtop is slow, there is no need to have all emails. The last week or month synced will be more than enough so we'll have a clean inbox, easy to work etc. But trying vivaldi since a short time and really like it.
-
The space concern is certainly valid, although also an old laptop will likely sport a couple of GB of free disk space. Note that once an email is synced, it doesn't get synced again, so all the already synced emails really doen't matter in terms of internet connection speed, and apart from loading the email database on startup there is also no speed impact once Vivaldi is running.
I don't recall other people requesting a limited sync range for emails yet, so I doubt they will implement that any time soon.... hope this is not too critical for you.
As for the 'full inbox' topic, I suggest you read your email in Unread, and mark emails you are done with as read (hit the k key to mark an email as read). This will make your inbox not full, and if you do need to see previously received emails, you will find them in Received.