Page Tiling and Suspnder Extension Issue
BlokZinciri
Hello,
I want to use Tab Tiling and it works when tabs loaded but after a while when
The Marvellous Suspender that suspends the tabs then my tiled tabs being empty as shown in ss below. This only occurs when my tabs tiled.
Please fix this.
edwardp Ambassador
@BlokZinciri Hello. If you have not already done so, please submit a bug report here with relevant information and post the bug report number (VB-xxxxxx) in this thread. Thank you for helping to make Vivaldi better.
Since you've noted you are using an outside extension, it may be the extension itself causing your issue, not Vivaldi.
BlokZinciri
Tried it with another extension but the reason what I've found is "native suspend" feature of chrome/vivaldi.
when I enable native tab discard api then this issue occurs.