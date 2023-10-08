We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Clicking Enter or Double-Clicking an Email in List Opens in Edit Mode
How do open an email in full view? Because when we double-click and email list or press enter it opens up the same in editable format. Looks like presuming the email in Sent Items also as a content of Draft.
mib3berlin
@lavanyadeepak
Hi, what do you mean with full view, a new window?
As Vivaldi mail work only in the first window it is not possible to open a new one or so called popup window.
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin How did you arrive at this view? For me it opened as Drafts even though the message was in Sent folder.
Pesala Ambassador
@lavanyadeepak When you open an email in a new tab, you are creating a new draft. Emails cannot be edited. Just cancel the draft after reading it if you don't wish to send it.
@Pesala I got it perhaps a workaround. However if you look at Thunderbird/Outlook when you double-click and/or press enter from the list the same email opens up in full view by itself.
Pesala Ambassador
@lavanyadeepak You don't need to open it in a new tab to read it. The list view and message view are always present. Just resize the separator to give more space to the message view. If the message is too long to fit the window, a scrollbar will be displayed.
mib3berlin
@lavanyadeepak @Pesala
If you close the tab the draft disappear.
I simply close the mail panel to get this but I never use full view and was not aware this is a draft.