Print just prints the message without the top part like From, To, Cc, Subject (like other email clients)
-
lavanyadeepak
I would like to know if we can enable Vivaldi mail client to print the information like From, To, Cc, Subject etc along with the message when CTRL+P or File -> Print is exercised on a selected message.
As of now just the message content is previewed to be printed. It is imperative that above information is also included in the printed content.
All other email clients are able to include the specified information.
-
Vote for the existing feature request https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/64310/printing-mail-with-header-information
-
-
lavanyadeepak
@WildEnte Precisely the same thing. I have also exercised my vote-support in the specified thread as guided.
-