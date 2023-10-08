We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Notes - Confirmation when removing.
Is there a possibility that a confirmation of this action will appear, when deleting a note?
I agree! Any irreversible action, any deletion, should optionally trigger a confirmation box, like in file manager. "Hey! You didn't make a mistake? Are you sure you want to delete this?" In general, ideally, it would be great to set a special password to confirm any deletion like in Linux.
Hi, Thanks for your feature request.
This looks like a duplicate of https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/56890/please-add-a-confirmation-dialog-to-the-delete-note-button Please vote & discuss at that thread, thank you.
You can use the forum search first to see if you can find similar requests. If that doesn't work, I've catalogued all the requests here.
