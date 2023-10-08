We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Can we fix the speed dial thumbnails?
ShriviShine
I do understand Vivaldi on iOS won't be perfect as it has just launched. But I really thank the developers & the community.
There are other iOS browsers that have speed dials with icons that are automatically set. But Vivaldi in fact, is one of the only mobile browsers that needs to fix this. No pressure, it just looks sorta goofy.