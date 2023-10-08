We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Add to reading list" button at address dar
-
Hi
Can you please add an option for a button at the address bar that:
-directly adds current page to reading list.
-and it changes color on pages that are already on the reading list.
(just like the bookmark button)
Thanks!
-
-directly adds current page to reading list.
Fyi this part you can do it yourself by using a Command Chain for it, then editing the Toolbar and adding it as a button.
-
Hi @npro, How can I do that?
-
F1
"Command Chain"
follow the instructions
-