Hello friends!

I remember seeing this a long time ago, but it's the kind of small thing that I've forgotten over time.

The "Share page with QR code" button has this little excess in the size of the "Save to downloads folder" button and it's this ugly thing that leaks out of the window.



Something similar happens with the Clock, the "alarm" button leaks out of the frame and ends up generating a scroll bar. These are small things, but they really affect the look of the browser.

[demo video]

https://1drv.ms/v/s!AiNluAk8umySrW8VrYgSAqIxYSXc?e=iHq3rm

I use Vivaldi with the interface language in Brazilian Portuguese, and I did the following test. I changed the interface language to American English and there is no problem, see images below. I don't think it's necessarily a translation problem - after all, the text is correct - but rather a problem of using shorter text for these buttons. I think other languages may have a similar problem.



So that's it, I'd just like to share this issue with you and find out if anyone who uses other languages has seen something similar and maybe there's some way to fix it.