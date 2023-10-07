We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Minor layout errors.
-
jorgefilho
Hello friends!
I remember seeing this a long time ago, but it's the kind of small thing that I've forgotten over time.
The "Share page with QR code" button has this little excess in the size of the "Save to downloads folder" button and it's this ugly thing that leaks out of the window.
Something similar happens with the Clock, the "alarm" button leaks out of the frame and ends up generating a scroll bar. These are small things, but they really affect the look of the browser.
[demo video]
https://1drv.ms/v/s!AiNluAk8umySrW8VrYgSAqIxYSXc?e=iHq3rm
I use Vivaldi with the interface language in Brazilian Portuguese, and I did the following test. I changed the interface language to American English and there is no problem, see images below. I don't think it's necessarily a translation problem - after all, the text is correct - but rather a problem of using shorter text for these buttons. I think other languages may have a similar problem.
So that's it, I'd just like to share this issue with you and find out if anyone who uses other languages has seen something similar and maybe there's some way to fix it.
-
@jorgefilho, no problems in Spanish, report it and put the resulting code (VBxxxxxx) here in the thread. I guess the translators will fix it soon, using a shorter description (Salvar em Downloads (?))
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@jorgefilho The issue with QR code generator button overflow ahppens in some languages and was already reported, just unfixed.
VB-97731 "The button is outside the QR window" - confirmed, no fix yet.
No need to report once more to bug report page.
-
jorgefilho
@DoctorG thanks for the news.