preventing fallback to previous tab after closing a tab
-
if I:
- open 3 tabs
- go to the middle tab
- press ctrl F4
then it will close the middle tab (desired) but it will fall back to the previous (first) tab.
how can I make it end up on the 3rd tab (now 2nd because we closed the middle tab) instead?
I mean what setting to use for this?
See "Settings/Tabs - Close Tab activation"