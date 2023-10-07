We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Vivaldi directory/file selection box doesn't allow dotfiles
mib3berlin
@klieber
Hi, I guess it depends on your WM, with KDE you can enable dot files with Ctrl+H in the file selector.
The question is: Should you ever save your CSS files in a dot folder specially in the Vivaldi folder.
If you update Vivaldi all CSS files are wiped.
I have them in a cloud folder, so I can reach them from any system and platform.
Cheers, mib
@klieber I just tried this by saving this page (ie Save As...) and my file manager/picker showed ".blah-blah.html" (dummy file I added to directory) just fine.
Do you have "dot" files hidden in your file manager settings?
OK, my mistake - right clicking in the selection area gives a 'show hidden files' option. I must have spaced that the first time around.
Also, I gave ~/.config/vivaldi/ as an example, not because I'm actually storing my config file there. I put it in ~/.config/vivaldi-custom/
Cheers.