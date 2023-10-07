@mhmak

Hi, I guess you can add more tags in the feature request section.

Your post include two requests but only one should be made.

Please check this page for requests about reading lists, vote with the like button in the first post if you like one.

Create a new feature request if you need a feature not already requested.

https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=reading list&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=

Create a command chain with "Add page to reading list" and choose a button for it in the Toolbar Editor.

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/edit-toolbars/

In my opinion more than 30-40 pages in the reading list make no sense, if you need more use bookmarks instead.

Cheers, mib