'Add current page to reading list' at address bar
Can you please add an option so that the address bar has an "add current page to reading list" button, and it changes color on pages that are already on the reading list? (just like the bookmark button)
PS: I can only select two tags, 'snapshot' and 'stable', am I doing sth wrong?
mib3berlin
@mhmak
Hi, I guess you can add more tags in the feature request section.
Your post include two requests but only one should be made.
Please check this page for requests about reading lists, vote with the like button in the first post if you like one.
Create a new feature request if you need a feature not already requested.
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=reading list&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
Create a command chain with "Add page to reading list" and choose a button for it in the Toolbar Editor.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/edit-toolbars/
In my opinion more than 30-40 pages in the reading list make no sense, if you need more use bookmarks instead.
Cheers, mib
Sorry, I apparently created this post from the feature request page, but it somehow ended up here!
But in my opinion, this request contains one feature, a button with two properties.