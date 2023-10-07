We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Rip tab crashes Vivaldi
I am on a Mac (11.5.2 (20G95)) with Vivaldi (6.2.3105.56 (Stable channel) (x86_64) ).
For empty tabs, I can rip the tab off the current window toward the desktop and it creates a new window with the tab inside.
If the tab is non-empty this completely crashes Vivaldi.
This worked fine up until the big rework of the front end a month or two ago.
Any reason why macOS is not updated to 11.7.10?
I just tried with Vivaldi 6.2.3105.58 and did not get a crash.
Is it the same site every time that is crashes?