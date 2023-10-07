We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Hide Windows Action Center Download Notifications
-
How can I hide Hide Windows Action Center Download Notifications?
I do not want to hide other vivaldi notifications from the action center.. just the downloads since I can see the downloads in the downloads bar.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@dalinar Check Settings → Downloads and disable "Notify on Complete Downloads"