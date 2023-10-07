We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Unsolved Bitwarden acting up
Hello!
Anyone using Bitwarden? For some reason it has started throwing popups prompting me to enter my master password on Google pages... BW support say they are not aware of this issue.
6.4.3152.3 (Official Build) (64-bit)
Thanks!
Ok BW acknowledged the issue...
DoctorG Ambassador
@gryzor And do they create a fix?
No, not yet. This is what they told me though:
A bug has been identified that causes a window to pop-up on every website when there is the re-prompt with the master password enabled, and it matches the URI. This also happens on websites with no such field.
A current workaround for the moment would be to either turn off the global setting for Auto-fill on load, or go to the individual vault items that are autofilling and turn off the Auto-fill on load feature for the vault item that is master password re-prompt protected.