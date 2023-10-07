No, not yet. This is what they told me though:

A bug has been identified that causes a window to pop-up on every website when there is the re-prompt with the master password enabled, and it matches the URI. This also happens on websites with no such field.

A current workaround for the moment would be to either turn off the global setting for Auto-fill on load, or go to the individual vault items that are autofilling and turn off the Auto-fill on load feature for the vault item that is master password re-prompt protected.