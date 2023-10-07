We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
add homepage button
-
have windows 10 how do i insert "go to homepage" button on default toolbar in mail screen ?
-
Open mail, right‐click a toolbar button, select edit ⇒ customize toolbar, select navigation toolbar from the dropdown, drag the home button to the mail toolbar.
-
in vavitgation toolbar homepage button does not appear
-
Pesala Ambassador
@smith203 It is no longer on the toolbar by default, after the devs decided to declutter the toolbars.
As luetage said, customise the toolbar. Drag it to wherever you want it.
-
many thanks all