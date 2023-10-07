We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Frequent Crash of Pages
lavanyadeepak
Observed this when reading a scanned document posted on Twitter and now the Whatsapp for Web (side bar) crashed too.
Version Information for Troubleshooting:
Vivaldi 6.2.3105.58 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Revision 160afb130e98d47754ca92d477dfe950a5c0b4c1
OS Linux
JavaScript V8 11.6.189.22
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/116.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
DoctorG Ambassador
@lavanyadeepak Tab crash could be caused by broken profile or extension or incompatibility of Vivaldi with graphiss driver.
Please check Troubleshooting issues.
I have tab crashes rarely.