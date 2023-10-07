We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
I needed to open a couple of links from the history. I selected them and clicked “Open in tab”.
And nothing happened!!!
I had to open one at a time and then scroll to the right place to open another link from the history.
mib3berlin
@lesharb
Hi, it seems you find a bug, I can reproduce it in 6.2 stable and 6.4 snapshot.
Please report this to the bug tracker, I can confirm it internal.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VBA-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
Thank you
VAB-8071