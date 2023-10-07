We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Let us finally resolve the Military Time Clock...
The time is what 22:11? It seems as if the time throws us off. Of course the average user may not even know military or universal time. Now I am assuming maybe Vivaldi doesn't want to collect your location data to protect the users' privacy . However, why don't we give users a selection of time zones we can choose from? And make their data anonymous? Friends and I have already asked this before which is why my suggestion has too many words lol. But thank you for considerably reading this Vivaldi developers and users
By default the time setting should be inherited from your operating system. There are parts of the world where AM/PM is hardly known, Germany for example. Not sure why it should show that format for you if your OS is correctly set up as a US locale.
Check in Vivaldi's settings and search for the word "time". The first item, under Language is Preferred Date & Time Format and change it to whatever you want .
Pesala Ambassador
@ShriviShine If this is a bug on Mac, then it should be reported as a bug, not as a feature request.
If you want to make your time zone anonymous, then just set your system time to another time zone, but that will probably cause more problems than it is worth.
DoctorG Ambassador
@ShriviShine Time format can be set in Settings → General → Preferred Date & Time Format.
See for English (UK):
And for English (US):
Do not forget to confirm with "Save Language" after changes!
@DoctorG reason my UI is en-GB 24h clock and date as dd/mm/yyyy
DoctorG Ambassador
@Hadden89 I use for testing EN-GB. USA has strange formats.
@DoctorG en-US is mm/dd/yyyy or yyyy/mm/dd and 12h clock which is painful for several ENG users to bear
DoctorG Ambassador
@Hadden89 said in Let us finally resolve the Military Time Clock...:
en-US is mm/dd/yyyy or yyyy/mm/dd and 12h clock which is painful for several EU users
Yeah! So true.
@Hadden89 Not sure when it changed... but used to be able to set 24:00 clock or 12:00 AM/PM in Vivaldi preferences. I had system time set to AM/PM and Vivaldi set to 24 hour...
What REALLY would be helpful is being able to set Vivaldi to whatever timezone and 24/AM/PM we want it to be. I'd love to have UTC 24 hour clock in Vivaldi. I already have a system clock in the status bar that displays my time for ALL programs. UTC is used a lot elsewhere and I wouldn't have to mentally make the calculation several times a day...
DoctorG Ambassador
resolve the Military Time Clock
That is not military but ISO 8601 standard format of time.
Actually I should have experimented with settings. If you go to "Preferred Date & Time Format", and then select "Same as Selected Language" for the first option, it will set the time to the time default of your system. So I found the solution. Never mind but thanks to everyone who read & commented!
@WildEnte Yes I just found that actually! thx
@DoctorG Thank you!
