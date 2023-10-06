I realize the title wasn't super clear but it seems that currently the tab sync consists of syncing a list of tabs rather than opening up a browser on one computer and having all the tabs show up, as tabs (not a list) in another browser/installation.

I searched and didnt find this as a feature request but I am assuming i missed it as it seems almost impossible this hasnt been requested before. As none of the browsers -to the best of my knowledge - do this, I am going to assume its not a trivial thing to implement so I will hurry up and wait for it

In the meantime, the ability to search the list of tabs would be super appreciated. When I click on the little cloud icon it tells me that I have over 350 tabs "in the cloud" and its been a huge pain to go through that list to try to find whichever tab I had open in the other browser - so assuming the tab super sync'ing is in development, this would be a really nice feature to hold tab gluttons such as myself.