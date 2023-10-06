We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Search "sync'd" tabs, as a holdover until a tab sync feature is implemented?
-
I realize the title wasn't super clear but it seems that currently the tab sync consists of syncing a list of tabs rather than opening up a browser on one computer and having all the tabs show up, as tabs (not a list) in another browser/installation.
I searched and didnt find this as a feature request but I am assuming i missed it as it seems almost impossible this hasnt been requested before. As none of the browsers -to the best of my knowledge - do this, I am going to assume its not a trivial thing to implement so I will hurry up and wait for it
In the meantime, the ability to search the list of tabs would be super appreciated. When I click on the little cloud icon it tells me that I have over 350 tabs "in the cloud" and its been a huge pain to go through that list to try to find whichever tab I had open in the other browser - so assuming the tab super sync'ing is in development, this would be a really nice feature to hold tab gluttons such as myself.