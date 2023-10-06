We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
[Bug] Print shortcut not working in vivaldi?
-
Before reporting I would see if it is replicable...
- ctrl + P = works
- ctrl + shift + P = doesn't work (my printer has it own window, so overriding chromium print would be preferable).
Tested on different v profiles and didn't work. Edge works.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Hadden89 Known issue.
-
@DoctorG Oh sheet. Which is the VB? I was explaining my parents how to directly go to printer dialog and just discovered is not possible yet in vivaldi
I also explained the workaround, but they'll likely forgot it wasting a lot of ink. So I have a new pet bug
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Hadden89 VB-47748 "Ctrl+Shift+P does not open Windows print" - Confirmed, a dev assigned, no progress.