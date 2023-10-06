We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Clipboard permission is always denied
-
Since days ago,copy to clipboard funtions on all website wouldn't work anymore.
navigator.permissions.query({name: 'clipboard-read'}).then(result => { console.log(result.state); });
When I test javascript function with these codes,it only shows "denied" whether my clipboard permission setting is "prompt" or others.
It works well on other browsers.
My current version of Vivaldi browser is 6.4.3152.3.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@ZEROIC Perhaps related to this know bug:
VB-100473 "HTML/javascript "copy to clipboard" is broken"
-
@DoctorG It sounds bad.Maybe I should wait for the new version to fix it.
-
@ZEROIC Sadly internal version 6.4.3156 shows same issue
Perhaps a new setting in Chromium 118 core?
-
@DoctorG I don't know about what's changed in Chromium 118 core,but the option in site settings doesn't work properly at least.
Fortunately I only use this feature sometimes.
-
@ZEROIC said in Clipboard permission is always denied:
but the option in site settings doesn't work properly
I agree.
@ZEROIC said in Clipboard permission is always denied:
what's changed in Chromium 118
I tested 118.0.5993.54 Linux and the clipboard permission is: prompt.
So it is a Vivaldi-only issue.
-
-
@DoctorG I'm glad to hear that!Thanks for your help.