Feed reader with Preview
-
barbudo2005
There are many feeds that do not show the complete article, but only a part of it.
To avoid having to open a new tab, you can use this JS Mod introduced by @biruktes in 2018 that still works perfectly:
Initial working code:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/29845/web-page-preview
Updated: As @tam710562 provided the code for search engine integration, and more improvements:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/38084/open-link-or-new-tab-in-a-dialog-mod
Example:
If you open the context menu over "Open article":
It is not an image, it is fully functional.
It also provide the buttons to open in a new tab foreground or background:
To quit only click outside the frame.
Of course, it can be used in any web page and especially in a web search to preview each link to find the best answer, without having to open so many web pages and then having to delete them.