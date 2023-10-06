There are many feeds that do not show the complete article, but only a part of it.

To avoid having to open a new tab, you can use this JS Mod introduced by @biruktes in 2018 that still works perfectly:

Initial working code:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/29845/web-page-preview

Updated: As @tam710562 provided the code for search engine integration, and more improvements:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/38084/open-link-or-new-tab-in-a-dialog-mod

Example:

If you open the context menu over "Open article":

It is not an image, it is fully functional.

It also provide the buttons to open in a new tab foreground or background:

To quit only click outside the frame.

Of course, it can be used in any web page and especially in a web search to preview each link to find the best answer, without having to open so many web pages and then having to delete them.