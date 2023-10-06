We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Vivaldi icon for multiple standalone Vivaldis
ilp0000 Translator
Hi Vivalovers!!!
Who's the chicest browser in the world?
But... for hard users like me who use multiple standalone ones, this doesn't look edgy...
I have been curious whether to add a feature to change the color or shape of the Icon on the background. I have changed the .ico file but whenever updated, it went back
What about Icons following Vivaldi Themes? Am I killing the engineers?
Or just changing each to a distinct icon would be appreciated!
Is it only me.....?
@ilp0000
Hi, it seems so, I use several standalone installs but for different Vivaldi versions and they have different icons.
Any reason why you don´t use different profiles if you use the same version anyway?
They have different icons.
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin I think you use a profile so see a different icon you chosen. But I don't use any profile. So it would be better to allocate a different default icon depending on a Theme or something else.
@ilp0000 yes and no. The profile icon is only shown in dev tools not the other windows. The only visual cue one can use is the theme.
@ilp0000
Then your post should be in feature requests?
I can flag you first post for a moderator to move it, no idea if one can flag his own post.
@mib3berlin We can report our own posts for moderation but i think the request already exist.
@Hadden89
I find only a request for different profile icons and it have exactly one vote:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/84627/different-application-icon-for-different-profiles
@mib3berlin i meant this
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/42397/profile-icons-on-taskbar?page=1
Is actually to use the profile icon as indicator for taskbar but has more votes and likely more chanches to be implemented (as already partially working)
It's just not possible in Windows.
The taskbar will always show the executable icon.
Unless the icon is changed for the executable and then of course it will be overwritten on update.
@Hadden89 Thank you. I read the thread but I don't use profiles. I had better code myself to get it work. Thanks again!