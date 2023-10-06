Hi Vivalovers!!!

Who's the chicest browser in the world?

But... for hard users like me who use multiple standalone ones, this doesn't look edgy...



I have been curious whether to add a feature to change the color or shape of the Icon on the background. I have changed the .ico file but whenever updated, it went back

What about Icons following Vivaldi Themes? Am I killing the engineers?

Or just changing each to a distinct icon would be appreciated!