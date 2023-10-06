We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Move Tab Switcher to left of center
I would like to have the tab switcher moved to left of center on the bottom nav bar or at least to have the ability to adjust the Panel, History Back/Forward, Search and Tab Switcher. I think this would help with one hand operation. I find myself using one hand often and I use the tab switcher often.