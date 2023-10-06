So I was thinking, wouldn't it be prudent to have Vivaldi be accessible on all devices? Even those which currently can't run Vivaldi? To make it lightweight the developers could remove the custom theming aspect and use the systems default Ui theme, assuming chromium even allows that. Imagine being able to run Vivaldi on an old windows XP era machine. Of course if I were to run it on an old machine from that era id be running a version of Linux for security reasons. Of course the point of this is to get Vivaldi running on as many hardware variants as possible. Anyways I even came up with a name for it: Vivaldi Lite.

I know my grammar here is probably broken, but I believe in getting the point across in as few words as possible. Anyways please let me know if this is a duplicate as I didn't find any similar posts using the search box. Thanks for reading!