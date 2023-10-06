We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Make a version for super low-end devices, could be called Vivaldi Lite:
So I was thinking, wouldn't it be prudent to have Vivaldi be accessible on all devices? Even those which currently can't run Vivaldi? To make it lightweight the developers could remove the custom theming aspect and use the systems default Ui theme, assuming chromium even allows that. Imagine being able to run Vivaldi on an old windows XP era machine. Of course if I were to run it on an old machine from that era id be running a version of Linux for security reasons. Of course the point of this is to get Vivaldi running on as many hardware variants as possible. Anyways I even came up with a name for it: Vivaldi Lite.
I know my grammar here is probably broken, but I believe in getting the point across in as few words as possible. Anyways please let me know if this is a duplicate as I didn't find any similar posts using the search box. Thanks for reading!
@Enadasa, Vivaldi is lighter than other Chromium and even Firefox, despite it's features. The Themes don't make a great difference.
If someone has a very old system with 32 bits, or an old Windows, there is no chance with none of the Chromium browsers also not with Firefox in 2024. In this case you can only use browsers which still support it, eg the Otter Browser, made by fans of the old Opera, this is possibly the closest thing to a Vivaldi light.
There were 64 bit Windows XP devices if I remember correctly. Would those support Vivaldi on Linux? To be honest XP era devices at this point end up as EWaste or used for retro gaming. However there is a program that allows old 16 bit windows applications to run on 64 bit windows. I managed to get Civ II running using this. So it remains to be seen how long these old machines will stay in use.
DoctorG Ambassador
@DoctorG Thanks for these links, will be reading them later.
