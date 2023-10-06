We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Extensions for Mobile.
-
JasonJosephNYC
This is such a must-have. Especially in light of Safari now offering the ability to run extensions on mobile (Though admittedly limited in what's available.)
-
mib3berlin
@JasonJosephNYC
Hi, this is one of the oldest and most voted requests since 5 Years or so and it is tagged as "Will not do" from the Vivaldi team.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/31078/support-extensions
Cheers, mib
-