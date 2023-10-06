We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Can't Use Drag Space in The Tab Bar due to CSS mod. How do I fix it?
I recently found a mod that widens non-pinned tabs in Vivaldi. However, I am unable to drag the window using the empty space of the tab bar due to this CSS mod.
Here is the source code.
/* Change sizing of unpinned tabs */ #tabs-container.top .tab-strip { display: flex !important; overflow-x: hidden !important; -webkit-app-region: no-drag !important; } #tabs-container.top .tab-strip span { flex: 0 1 235px !important; display: flex !important; } #tabs-container.top .tab-position { flex: 0 1 235px !important; position: relative !important; left: auto !important; top: auto !important; height: 30px !important; --PositionX: inherit !important; --Width: inherit !important; max-width: 235px; } #tabs-container.top .tab-position .tab .favicon, #tabs-container.top .tab-position .tab .close { flex: 0 0 18px !important; } #tabs-container.top .tab-position .tab .title { flex: 1 0 calc(100% - 55px) !important; } #tabs-container.top .newtab { position: relative !important; left: auto !important; top: auto !important; } .tab-position[style*="--Width:180px"] { width: 235px !important; } .tab-strip { display: inline-flex; } .tab-position { max-height: 30px !important; transform: none !important; position: static !important; } .toolbar-tabbar .newtab { left: 0 !important; }
How do I enable dragging of the empty space of the tab bar using Vivaldi through modifying this CSS code?
webkit-app-region: no-dragwill do that to an element. You have to remove this entry for dragging to work. Generally it’s a bad idea changing the width of tabs through a modification, too many features depend on it. My advice is to drop the whole mod.