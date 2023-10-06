We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Do tabs and extensions in closed workspaces continue to use memory?
GenMeGusta
For example, if I created 5 workspaces, each with 20 tabs, but I only had one workspace open, will the tabs and extensions in the other 4 workspaces continue to use up memory even though they aren't open?
@GenMeGusta Browser memory usage is decided by how many tabs you have open, and how resouruce-intensive those tabs/sites are, not by how many windows/workspaces are used.
Use Shift+ESC to open Vivaldi's Task Manager, see how much memory is used by each tab. Each tab is a separate process taking up memory depending on how heavy the site is.
GenMeGusta
@Pathduck Are the tabs in the other workspaces still open even if I don't have those workspaces open?
DoctorG Ambassador
Yes, After some time they are hibernated and do not use any roessources.
If you want to hibernate other Workspaces manually, hit F2 and type "hibernate" and select Hibernate inactive Workspaces.